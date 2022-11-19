PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Tops $0.0842 on Major Exchanges

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $14.58 million and approximately $593,512.75 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.57 or 0.07959656 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00570233 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,943.19 or 0.29704713 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.