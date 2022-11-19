Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Increased by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 269,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,302,000 after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,558 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,106,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477,734. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.04. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $214.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

