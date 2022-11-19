O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $39.90 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,723 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.7% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $39,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,525,000 after buying an additional 7,505,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,666,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,041,786. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $270.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

