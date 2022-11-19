Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 153 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,873,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,196 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 40,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.5% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $95.36. 4,073,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,347,582. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

