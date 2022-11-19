Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.23. 20,666,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,041,786. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $270.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.