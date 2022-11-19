Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.1% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.27. The stock had a trading volume of 18,578,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,265,284. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

