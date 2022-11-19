Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 5,887 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 421.8% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,293,871 shares of company stock worth $210,016,852. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $91.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,175,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,909. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.74. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

