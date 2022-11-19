Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,476 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.7% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.08. 15,415,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,018,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.35.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

