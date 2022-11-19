MVL (MVL) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week

MVL (MVL) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One MVL token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $73.58 million and approximately $12.18 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MVL Profile

MVL launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,102,958,863 tokens. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

