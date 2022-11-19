Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,649 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,845,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PG opened at $142.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.70. The company has a market cap of $340.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,815.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $4,114,341.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,815.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,096 shares of company stock worth $12,383,977. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

