Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,766,492,000 after acquiring an additional 81,325 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CME Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,075 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,418,000 after acquiring an additional 187,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,437,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,634,000 after buying an additional 52,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.6 %

CME stock opened at $172.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.99 and its 200 day moving average is $192.91. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.58 and a one year high of $256.94.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

