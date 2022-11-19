Moreno Evelyn V Takes $575,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,727,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,516,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.47. The firm has a market cap of $160.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $138.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

