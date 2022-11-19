Moreno Evelyn V Purchases 11,789 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Moreno Evelyn V lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,001 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $105.42. 5,498,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,896,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.53. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $177.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

