Moreno Evelyn V Has $6.69 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 27,654 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.6% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 159.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $291,530,000 after buying an additional 1,935,319 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,033 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 133,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.86.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Shares of CVS stock traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $97.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,294,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,505. The company has a market capitalization of $127.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average is $96.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

