Moreno Evelyn V Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.4% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.7 %

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.21.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.09. The company had a trading volume of 49,207,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,133,944. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.89 and a 200 day moving average of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $383.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

