Moreno Evelyn V Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Moreno Evelyn V raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1,757.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 66,565 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,502,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 772,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 93,820 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BMY traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,229,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,876,378. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $81.17. The company has a market cap of $164.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

