Moonbeam Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00002150 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $163.26 million and $4.20 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00077209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00059586 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000423 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023514 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,043,719,398 coins and its circulating supply is 453,225,828 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

