MOBOX 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.83 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last seven days, MOBOX has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One MOBOX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $74.76 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.09 or 0.07989768 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00569719 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,935.10 or 0.29675739 BTC.

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,431,127 tokens. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

