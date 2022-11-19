MetisDAO (METIS) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.29 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 19th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $84.20 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $19.12 or 0.00114106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.21816254 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $2,417,850.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

