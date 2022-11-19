Metahero One Day Volume Reaches $1.69 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last week, Metahero has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $20.29 million and $1.69 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.56 or 0.01649882 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00013152 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00045458 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00044454 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.29 or 0.01732373 BTC.

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

