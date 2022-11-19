Maiar DEX Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $243.75 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $243.75 million and $281,902.98 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,703.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010339 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036896 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00042588 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005913 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021344 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00238230 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003624 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $179,429.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

