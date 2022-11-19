Magnus Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IVW traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $61.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,983. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.08.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

