Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 7,669 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.97. 13,884,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,524,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.39.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

