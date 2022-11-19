Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $7.37 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWD traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,593. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

