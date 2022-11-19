Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 932.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $182.99. 7,661,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,151,076. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

