Lumi Credits (LUMI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1,626.88 Billion

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $1,085.63 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

