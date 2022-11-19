Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,826 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 4.8% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,558,000 after purchasing an additional 490,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,254,000 after purchasing an additional 875,296 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,498,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $183.58. The firm has a market cap of $249.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.