Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 22,416 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 3.7% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.28.

EW traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,519,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,135. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

