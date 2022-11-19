Lisk Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $111.40 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00004750 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $111.40 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00024717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006002 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002246 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006006 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,037,373 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

