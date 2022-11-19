Liquity USD (LUSD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $243,553.34

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00006239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $197.79 million and $243,553.34 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.09 or 0.07989768 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.85 or 0.00570212 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,940.57 or 0.29701401 BTC.

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 190,570,620 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

