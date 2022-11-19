Lido Staked ETH Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,194.15 or 0.07167142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and $239,867.09 worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,748,396 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,746,269.53497847 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,171.91888545 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $962,868.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

