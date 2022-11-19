Lido DAO Price Hits $1.20 on Exchanges (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $915.09 million and approximately $18.60 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lido DAO has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00007176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lido DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.52 or 0.07931560 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.47 or 0.00573020 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,973.07 or 0.29847694 BTC.

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,466,988 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.