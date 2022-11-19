Laqira Protocol (LQR) Price Tops $0.0215 on Major Exchanges

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $64.39 million and approximately $575,539.53 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,318.33 or 0.07861555 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00572780 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,003.16 or 0.29835193 BTC.

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

