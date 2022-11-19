King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 54,006 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,297,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 54,006 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.2% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.18% of ConocoPhillips worth $206,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 209,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,946,000 after buying an additional 30,219 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.0 %

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Shares of COP traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.59. 5,727,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,516,031. The company has a market cap of $160.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

