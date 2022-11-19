King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $294,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.24.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.43. 28,342,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,459,356. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

