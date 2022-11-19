King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,889,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,674 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 2.7% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.26% of Danaher worth $478,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,530 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,916 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.65. 2,715,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,524. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

