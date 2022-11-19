King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 10,129 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,007 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.09% of American Express worth $91,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Insider Transactions at American Express

American Express Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,892. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.40. The stock has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

