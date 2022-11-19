KickToken (KICK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $796,791.03

KickToken (KICK) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $796,791.03 and $182,315.29 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,628.92 or 0.99999960 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00010683 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00042823 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005901 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021383 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00237814 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000133 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,627,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,627,974 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,629,194.02768385. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00744743 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $169,302.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

