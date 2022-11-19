Keel Point LLC Acquires 267 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

LOW stock opened at $209.93 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.51.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

