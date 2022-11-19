iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 376,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,834 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $34,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after buying an additional 1,109,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,200,000 after buying an additional 1,058,862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.81. 3,186,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,396. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.80 and its 200-day moving average is $96.42. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $119.34.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

