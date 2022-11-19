iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of IJS opened at $96.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.43. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

