iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Lowered by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MUB stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.44.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.