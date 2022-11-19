iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,728 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.91. 811,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,782. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average of $87.24.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

