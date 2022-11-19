IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,216 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $101,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.55. 268,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,316. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Cowen upped their target price on IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.