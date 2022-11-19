Huobi Token Price Reaches $4.55 on Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for $4.55 or 0.00027354 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $697.57 million and $8.20 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002670 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,330.43 or 0.08005337 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.00569563 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000243 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,933.30 or 0.29666873 BTC.
Huobi Token Profile
Huobi Token’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobiwallet.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
