Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Holdings Lowered by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,032 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127,779 shares during the quarter. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 391.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 64,870 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 170,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 191,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,665,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,583,930. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

