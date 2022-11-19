Horizen Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.16 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $123.15 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $9.44 or 0.00056758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00236950 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00088369 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,047,625 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

