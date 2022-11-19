Helium (HNT) Price Reaches $2.45

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Helium has a total market capitalization of $321.06 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helium has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.45 or 0.00014735 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002652 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010054 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.40 or 0.07973672 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00570092 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000243 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Helium Profile
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,931,306 coins. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.