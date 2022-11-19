HedgeTrade Hits 24 Hour Volume of $120.49 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $37.46 million and approximately $120.49 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade’s launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

