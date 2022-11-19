Grin Market Capitalization Tops $3.73 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $485,986.71 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,634.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00380856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025446 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00116471 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.42 or 0.00796024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.66 or 0.00629135 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00234086 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

